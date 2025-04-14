Ripe completes GJW Direct buy

Ripe has bought boat insurance specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty. The deal was first announced in October last year. Founded in 1826, GJW Direct’s offering spans yacht, motor boat, narrowboat, jet ski and dinghy insurance. Ripe, which also owns Insure4Boats, previously snapped up specialist boat insurance provider Craftinsure in September 2023 in its first ever acquisition. Munich Re Specialty’s decision to sell GJW Direct was driven by a reflection on our strategic goals and plans for the next stage of our own growth. At the start of this year Ripe CEO Alan

