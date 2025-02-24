MGAA’s Mike Keating sees opportunity to ramp up support material on claims
Mike Keating, CEO of the Managing General Agents’ Association, sees an opportunity to ramp up guidance on claims, while also highlighting the “extremely buoyant” MGA market.
According to Keating, there has been a lot of investment, both from insurers as well as MGAs, on the front end, including data enrichment, pricing and risk appetite, but that hasn’t been equally looked at from a claims model perspective.
He explained a “forensic focus on claims can sometimes wane” when in a hard market and “you have a tail wind of rating strength behind you”. But he said this shouldn’t happen, “because market conditions should never dictate any taking the eye off the ball on
