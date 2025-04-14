Partners& creates nine leadership roles

Partners& has restructured its general insurance business creating nine new managing partners roles across the UK.

According to the Top 100 UK Broker, the shift has been designed to “position it for future accelerated organic growth”.

The new posts sit under the leadership of Ewan MacDonald CEO for the North and Lee Davey CEO for the South. Both MacDonald and Davey were promoted to their current jobs in April last year.

Partners& flagged that eight of the nine appointments are internal promotions, five of whom have graduated from its leadership academy.

The nine appointments are:

Tom Aldridge, managing partner