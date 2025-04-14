Insurance Age

Partners& creates nine leadership roles

UK dot map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Partners& has restructured its general insurance business creating nine new managing partners roles across the UK.

According to the Top 100 UK Broker, the shift has been designed to “position it for future accelerated organic growth”.

The new posts sit under the leadership of Ewan MacDonald CEO for the North and Lee Davey CEO for the South. Both MacDonald and Davey were promoted to their current jobs in April last year.

Partners& flagged that eight of the nine appointments are internal promotions, five of whom have graduated from its leadership academy.

The nine appointments are:

Tom Aldridge, managing partner

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: