MGAA unveils 2025 strategic vision

    By Rosie Simms

The Managing General Agents’ Association has set out it strategic vision and mission for 2025, focusing on education, amplifying its value to members, and data-driven insights.

Alongside the announcement, the MGAA has refreshed its brand identity and launched an updated website.

On networking and education, the trade body committed to continue providing members with forums, events, and training opportunities to foster networking, industry knowledge and innovation underpinned by the appointment of a dedicated learning and development manager.

The association has over 430 members

