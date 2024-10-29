Start-up broker Native aims to tackle digital asset underinsurance after £2m seed raise

A new London-based specialist digital assets insurance broker called Native has launched today.

The start-up which is backed by $2.6m (£2m) of seed funding from Nexus Mutual Foundation, claims it is first broker to bridge traditional insurance with onchain capital in order to tackle the global problem of underinsurance for digital asset businesses.

The business has been founded by CEO Ben Davis, pictured right, and CTO Dan Ross, pictured centre, who previously led the digital assets arm of the insurtech broker Superscript, which completed a £45m Series B round last year having launched in