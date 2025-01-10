People Moves: 2 – 10 January 2025

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Acrisure, Fiducia, Arch Insurance International, Tokio Marine HCC, Markel, Commercial Express, IQUW, Axa UK & Ireland, and Pen Underwriting.

Acrisure hires Martin Reith

Martin Reith has joined Acrisure as executive chairman of Volante, working closely with CEO Talbir Bains and the executive team.

Based in London, Reith will report into Matt Schweinzger and Grahame Millwater, Acrisure’s executives.

Alongside his Volante role, Reith will also be advising Ben Canagaretna, managing director