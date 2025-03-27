Aviva to open regional underwriting branch in Cardiff

Aviva is opening a new regional underwriting branch in Cardiff to service brokers and clients in South Wales, Insurance Age can reveal.

Situated in Capital Tower on Greyfriars Road, the office will officially open its doors at the beginning of May.

The office delivers on the promise made by Aviva leader Dave Martin last September that it would open a new branch before this year’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference.

I am delighted to announce the opening of our Cardiff branch, which underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening our regional presence, visibility, and responsiveness to brokers and customers