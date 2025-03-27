Iprism grows again with a 21% boost in 2024

Managing general agent Iprism Underwriting Agency grew 21% in the year to 30 June 2024, building on the 16% achieved the year before, and is eyeing up further expansion in 2025.

Turnover hit £13.32m, up from £10.99m.

“We were really pleased with the results because it is all going in the right direction, achieving 20% growth on top of growth the year before,” CEO Ian Lloyd told Insurance Age.

We do remain in the market if the right business comes along that brings a product or distribution or people. We remain in the market to look for opportunitiesIan Lloyd, Iprism Underwriting Agency

