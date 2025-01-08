Lloyd’s CEO Neal to leave for new role at Aon
Lloyd’s has announced that CEO John Neal will be leaving in 2025 to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions.
In what is a new role at Aon, the broker said Neal will “help lead [its] efforts to address the growing and complex risks associated with climate change, while also building on the success of the firm’s industry-leading reinsurance team”.
Neal, pictured, joined Lloyd’s as CEO in October 2018, having served as group CEO of QBE.
Before taking the top job, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE, including chief underwriting officer and chief operations officer of the insurer’s European
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Ex-Axa COO Vasudeva returns to Hiscox
Hiscox has named Shali Vasudeva as group chief operations and technology officer, returning to the insurer after leaving for Axa in 2019.
Young broker looks to grow skills on Aviva’s Rising Stars programme
Aviva Rising Stars participant Poppy Keys, commercial broker executive at ABA Insurance Commercial, confirms she is already seeing changes to her role thanks to the programme.
MGA appoints new MD
MGA Alps has appointed Michelle O’Reilly as managing director, replacing Ian Micklewright.
Review of the Year 2024: Woodgate and Clark’s Simon Jones
Simon Jones, client services director at Woodgate & Clark, explains why digital transformation is no longer a differentiator, circularity in property repairs is key to sustainable claims handling and a lack of air travel means Race Across the World is the perfect reality TV show for him.
People Moves: 16 – 20 December 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Review of the Year 2024: OneAdvent’s Tim Quayle
Tim Quayle, CEO of OneAdvent, raises his eyebrows over the BMS/DR&P deal; would stress the importance of proportionality to the FCA; and believes 2024 will go down as the Era of Stability.
Review of the Year 2024: VIPR Solutions’ Paul Templar
Paul Templar, co-founder and CEO at VIPR Solutions, would like to see the term ‘seamless integration’ consigned to 2024; predicts straight-through processing will become standard practice; and fancies his chances in the Dragons’ Den.
Ex-Das UK boss Coram departs for UK insurer CEO role
The ex-boss of Das UK, Tony Coram, has returned to former parent company Munich Re as CEO of its primary insurance business, Great Lakes (UK).