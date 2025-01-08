Lloyd’s CEO Neal to leave for new role at Aon

Lloyd’s has announced that CEO John Neal will be leaving in 2025 to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions.

In what is a new role at Aon, the broker said Neal will “help lead [its] efforts to address the growing and complex risks associated with climate change, while also building on the success of the firm’s industry-leading reinsurance team”.

Neal, pictured, joined Lloyd’s as CEO in October 2018, having served as group CEO of QBE.

Before taking the top job, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE, including chief underwriting officer and chief operations officer of the insurer’s European