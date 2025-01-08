Insurance Age

Lloyd’s CEO Neal to leave for new role at Aon

John Neal
Lloyd’s has announced that CEO John Neal will be leaving in 2025 to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions.

In what is a new role at Aon, the broker said Neal will “help lead [its] efforts to address the growing and complex risks associated with climate change, while also building on the success of the firm’s industry-leading reinsurance team”.

Neal, pictured, joined Lloyd’s as CEO in October 2018, having served as group CEO of QBE. 

Before taking the top job, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE, including chief underwriting officer and chief operations officer of the insurer’s European

MGA appoints new MD

MGA Alps has appointed Michelle O’Reilly as managing director, replacing Ian Micklewright.

Review of the Year 2024: Woodgate and Clark’s Simon Jones

Simon Jones, client services director at Woodgate & Clark, explains why digital transformation is no longer a differentiator, circularity in property repairs is key to sustainable claims handling and a lack of air travel means Race Across the World is the perfect reality TV show for him.

