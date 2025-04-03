Gallagher grows real estate practice with broker buy

Gallagher has purchased commercial insurance broker Bicroft Insurance Services, expanding the broking giant’s real estate practice.

Bicroft specialises in the real estate sector, both on a wholesale and retail basis, as well as servicing private clients.

Based in London, it was established over 15 years ago as part of the Dawnay Day Group. The acquisition will see Bicroft’s team of around ten people led by Ian Lee and Simon Bird join Gallagher’s real estate practice with all staying in their current roles.

Gallagher is well known for having brilliant relationships with clients and a big part of why we were attracted to