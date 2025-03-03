Open GI grows sales to over £60m as investment in digital also rises

Open GI increased revenue by 5.1% to £61.7m in the year to 31 May 2024, as it invested a total of £9.1m in developing its digital offerings.

Open GI bought Hug Hub’s Digital Platform in April last year, the technology allows brokers to use low code portals and increase self-management capabilities.

CEO Simon Badley, pictured, told Insurance Age this January: “That was a game changer for us in terms of bringing to our suite of offerings an extremely modern set of digital capabilities.”

He added that in some instances the business will build capability itself, but in some instances will partner.

