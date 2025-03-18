Jensten launches new network

Jensten Group has launched a new broker network. The firm claimed Jensten Network is designed to “provide insurance professionals and independent brokers from across the UK with flexible pathways to grow and succeed in their businesses”. Jensten Network is open to established independent brokerages as well as existing appointed representatives and Coversure franchise members. If we’re going to get to where we want to be in the next three to four years, we need to bolster our sponsorship and get somebody else to come in alongside of Livingbridge

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk