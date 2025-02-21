RSA testing “the art of the possible” on turnaround times

RSA is piloting how quickly it can turn around “fairly straightforward risks” in its national trading centre in Manchester, commercial managing director Sonya Bryson told Insurance Age.

Started a few weeks ago, it is an “initiative to really test the art of the possible with our existing tech”, she added.

Bryson, pictured, explained it is for those risks that aren’t e-trade and don’t need a “huge amount of underwriter intervention”.

“We’re trying to ring-fence those and see how quickly we can respond to a broker and whether that changes the behaviour in terms of placing appetite. Is it price proximate enough and on their desk in the same day? Is that going to translate into a