CFC launches cyber “game-changer” for brokers

The specialist insurance provider CFC has launched a new cyber product aimed at all businesses with revenues up to £250m.

Including 30 coverage enhancements and removing six exclusions, CFC boasts that Cyber Proactive Response is set to deliver “the broadest, clearest cyber coverage in the world, revolutionising what brokers and their clients should expect from a cyber insurance wording”.

CFC’s global head of cyber, James Burns continued: “Having pioneered the concept of turning cyber insurance on its head to deliver a proactive service rather than a reactive policy, we’ve spent the last five years not only