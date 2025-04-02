CFC launches cyber “game-changer” for brokers
The specialist insurance provider CFC has launched a new cyber product aimed at all businesses with revenues up to £250m.
Including 30 coverage enhancements and removing six exclusions, CFC boasts that Cyber Proactive Response is set to deliver “the broadest, clearest cyber coverage in the world, revolutionising what brokers and their clients should expect from a cyber insurance wording”.
CFC’s global head of cyber, James Burns continued: “Having pioneered the concept of turning cyber insurance on its head to deliver a proactive service rather than a reactive policy, we’ve spent the last five years not only
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
MGA inks five-year capacity deal with Allianz Commercial
Managing general Agent Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, has entered a five-year capacity arrangement with Allianz Commercial.
MGA adds Hiscox to non-standard property panel
NBS Underwriting has added A-rated capacity from Hiscox to its non-standard household product panel.
Alps boosts add-ons product suite
Managing general agent Alps has launched commercial excess protection.
Meet the MGA: Aspect
Following its recent brand refresh Oli Williamson, co-founder and chief underwriter, explains how Aspect is seeking to expand its core mid-corporate market offering into new areas such as terrorism and cyber – with an eye very much on how it can leverage technology to improve decision-making.
Zurich targets £250m of GWP after extending relationship with MGA
Zurich UK has extended its capacity agreement with Plum Underwriting for a further five years, with ambitions to reach £250m GWP over the term.
Meet the MGA: Elmlake Underwriting
A seasoned professional indemnity underwriter, Darren Galloway, managing director of new MGA Elmlake Underwriting, explains how it plans to fuse both traditional and modern approaches to offer a one-stop shop for brokers and their clients.
In Depth: How can brokers future-proof their placement strategies?
Aligning risks properly with the appetite of insurers and MGAs is key to maximising the effort and time brokers spend with their placement strategies. Edward Murray explores how this can also mitigate issues should an agency be withdrawn.
Insurers launch dual Lloyd’s/company market stamp capacity for brokers
Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin and its sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) (MSIG UK), have announced plans to expand their London Market footprint with the launch of a new dual-stamp underwriting capability.