Q&A with Andrea Wells of Premium Credit

Andrea Wells was recently recruited from Broker Insights by Premium Credit for its newly created role of head of regions and networks. In a Q&A with Insurance Age she shares her insurance market experience and plans for growing the business with brokers.

Wells, pictured, took up the post last month reporting to chief sales officer Owen Thomas.

As she enters a new area Wells also addresses the importance of listening, of having a wide geographic footprint and what the premium finance provider is doing to strengthen its capability to use data and automation in how it engages and trades with partners.

Q: With your accountability for the majority of broker and network relationships, how are you going to introduce yourself to them?

Most of my career has