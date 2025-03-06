Granite to roll out broker portals and enhanced trading platform

Acorn’s Granite Underwriting will launch broker portals in the next few months as one part of an ongoing group investment in technology with Acturis-owned ICE, Insurance Age can reveal.

“The new tech platform is absolutely at the centre of the growth strategy that we’ve got,” said Granite managing director Alistair Rose.

“It’s a real key enabler making it much, much easier for brokers to access the broad range of non-standard products, and all the expertise that we’ve got, in a much easier and more seamless way.”

According to the boss of the specialist underwriter of niche and non-standard motor, this will remove administration work for brokers and deliver quote and bind faster