Radius Insurance Solutions adds ex-Aon and Hiscox leader Philip Thorn as MD

Radius Insurance Solutions has appointed Philip Thorn from Aon as managing director, succeeding Matt Kirby.

Thorn, pictured, brings over 20 years of industry experience to the job, featuring three years as a non-executive director of Polaris. He was managing director for digital and SME at Aon from 2021 to 2024 and before this spent seven years at Hiscox including as head of UK personal lines and latterly head of propositions.

Radius Insurance Solutions is part of Radius Group which also offers business solutions such as telematics, fuel cards, electric vehicle charging, telecoms and vehicle leasing.

Re