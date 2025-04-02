Insurance Age

MGA appoints Stuart Reid as chair

Stuart Reid
Specialist business health insurance MGA Equipsme has appointed Stuart Reid as chair of its board.

Reid started his career at Bishop Skinner in 1986 before leaving and co-founding Stuart Alexander in 1993.

He led its sale to Axa where it was amalgamated into the consolidator Bluefin for which he acted as CEO and then executive chair of Bluefin, before a short stint as CEO of UK retail broking at Arthur J Gallagher.

Reid has served as vice-president of the Chartered Insurance Institute and as the chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association large brokers committee.

He is currently chair of

