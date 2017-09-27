InsurTech Futures: Gary Lineker-backed Neos heads to Silicon Valley

Six firms lead the 2017 InsurTech Trade Mission to San Francisco to raise awareness of the UK InsurTech industry.

Smart home insurance provider Neos has been selected by the Department of International Trade (DIT) as one of six companies leading the 2017 InsurTech Trade Mission to San Francisco this week.

The firm stated that the three-day visit aims to raise awareness of the UK insurtech industry and showcase the innovative companies and technologies in development.

The InsurTech start-up noted it is visiting Silicon Valley in a bid to learn from US founders about scaling businesses globally, and to develop new networks and identify new customer acquisition opportunities.

The other UK InsurTech firms attending are Digital Fineprint, Flock, QuanTemplate, Cazana and Corax.

Investment

Earlier this month, Neos launched a new proposition which it said generates a home insurance quote in under 30 seconds.

The start-up also secured a £5m series A investment led by Aviva in May this year, when it also revealed a strategic partnership with Munich Re.

In October last year former Ageas chief executive officer Barry Smith joined the start-up’s board.

In addition, Smith, former RSA managing director Steve Broughton and ingenie founder Richard King invested in the business, along with ex-England footballer Gary Lineker.

Meanwhile, Accenture has previously revealed that investment in InsurTech in the UK has soared to record levels, with £218m ploughed into the sector in the first half of 2017, compared to just £7.3m the year before.

Showcase

Tate Turner, capital investment manager, Western United States, Department for International Trade, said: “DIT is pleased to welcome the six delegates participating in our 2017 Insurtech Trade Mission to San Francisco.

“We look forward to our programme where the delegates will pitch their companies directly to Silicon Valley venture capitalists, accelerators and corporate innovation arms. Moreover, we are excited to showcase the vibrant and growing UK InsurTech ecosystem.”

Matt Poll, co-founder of Neos, said: “We are thrilled to be chosen for this trade mission to Silicon Valley in recognition of the exciting innovations we’re bringing to the UK insurance industry.

“In just two years, we’ve created an entirely new way for consumers to protect their homes, underpinned by smart home technology.”

He continued: “We have ambitious plans and we’re looking forward to the opportunities this visit opens up for us not just in the UK, but for future international expansion.”

