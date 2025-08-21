Non-standard PL broker switches from Close Brothers to Premfina

Premfina has entered into a multiyear strategic premium finance partnership with personal lines broker One Answer Insurance, following Close Brothers' decision to pivot from personal lines.

Founded in 2000 One Answer specialises in motor insurance including more complex or non-standard cover. It claimed the partnership with Premfina will enhance the broker’s “ability to offer customers bespoke solutions at competitive prices”.

Earlier this month Laura Sweetman, chief product and revenue officer at PremFina told Insurance Age Close Brothers’ pull back from personal lines premium finance was a “further opportunity”.

“A lot of the pipeline and kind of pipe work with getting those