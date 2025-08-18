Pen and Bridgehaven team up for solicitors’ PI capacity deal

Pen Underwriting has unveiled a new strategic partnership with hybrid fronter Bridgehaven Specialty UK to support its solicitors’ professional indemnity portfolio.

The move comes a month after Insurance Age revealed Pen Underwriting was finalising a new long-term capacity deal for the product line having ended an existing deal with IGI early.

The new agreement – effective from 15 August 2025 – sees Bridgehaven provide capacity for Pen’s solicitors’ PI portfolio and underwriting footprint, which ranges from select sole practitioner risks up to firms with 20 or more partners.

Impressed

Tom Downey, CEO of Pen Underwriting, pictured said: “We are excited to be