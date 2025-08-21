Hadron strikes five-year capacity deal with agricultural MGA

Rokstone’s specialist agricultural MGA iFarm Underwriting has extended its multi-year capacity commitment via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, adding long-term support from Hadron UK.

As part of the partnership, Rokstone added iFarm will gain access to a broad panel of A-rated carriers to support its continued growth and service to the UK agricultural market.

This includes a five-year capacity commitment for iFarm’s Farm Combined, Farm Focus, and Property Owners’ Select portfolios from Hadron UK.

The MGA iFarm Underwriting was initially launched in 2016 backed by A-rated capacity QIC Europe.

Sustainable capacity

Lee Ellis, Head of iFarm Underwriting, commented: “We’re proud to