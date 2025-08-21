 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Hadron strikes five-year capacity deal with agricultural MGA

Farming
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Rokstone’s specialist agricultural MGA iFarm Underwriting has extended its multi-year capacity commitment via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, adding long-term support from Hadron UK.

As part of the partnership, Rokstone added iFarm will gain access to a broad panel of A-rated carriers to support its continued growth and service to the UK agricultural market.

This includes a five-year capacity commitment for iFarm’s Farm Combined, Farm Focus, and Property Owners’ Select portfolios from Hadron UK.

The MGA iFarm Underwriting was initially launched in 2016 backed by A-rated capacity QIC Europe.

Sustainable capacity

Lee Ellis, Head of iFarm Underwriting, commented: “We’re proud to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Gary Uren
Meet the MGA: Sutton Specialist Risks

SSR managing director Gary Uren outlines how 36 years of data/knowledge, coupled with the backing of Acrisure and long-standing insurer capacity, means it is in good shape to almost double in size over the next five years.

Terry Dyson of HSB
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: HSB’s Terry Dyson

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Terry Dyson, managing director of the engineering insurance business at exhibitor HSB who explains how it aims to offer brokers compelling propositions to bridge cover gaps that their customers may have.

Claire Green of Ageas
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Ageas’ Claire Green

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up Claire Green, director of distribution at exhibitor Ageas who explains why she is looking forward to engaging with brokers, swapping ideas and discovering where the insurer can help, as we collectively head into 2026.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: