RAC partners with telematics insurtech on connected motor products

RAC Insurance has partnered with Ticker, a telematics insurance specialist, to licence and distribute a suite of connected motor insurance products aimed at consumers.

The telematics policy has been launched for new and young drivers, and it will be followed by further products aimed specifically at older drivers and those who drive low mileages.

All products will be available via the RAC website and listed across price comparison websites.

The new driver product is aimed at people who have passed their tests within the last eight years, or last two years if aged between 17 and 21.

