Data – a ‘superpower’ in a business

Data was a “superpower” in a business, Mark McIlquham UK CEO of Acrisure told the audience at the Managing General Agents’ Association 2025 conference on 3 July, in a discussion where cross-selling was also to the fore.

“It’s a differentiator. You’re the only person who’s got that data about your customers and the market, and obviously it’s how you use it,” he stated.

McIlquham noted that external data was “incredibly valuable” if it was used in the right way: “But I do come back to getting your house in order with your own data to start with – that’s so important.”

“There’s just so much data that you can get your hands on, and it is about using it in a productive way, so that you can properly identify customer