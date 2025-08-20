Iprism adds excess of loss product to Acturis

Iprism, the specialist construction, property and private clients MGA, has expanded its excess of loss via the Acturis trading platform.

The product is designed for contractors with other business sectors in scope for the coming months. It can cover up to £5m across public liability and public/products liability.

The move is the third product Iprism has integrated into the Acturis platform following the MGA’s trades and professions and property owners products in the past year.

We’re pleased to offer our commercial broker partners access to our flexible excess of loss product via Acturis

Iprism kicked off 2025 signing a multi-year