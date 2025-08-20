Iprism adds excess of loss product to Acturis
Iprism, the specialist construction, property and private clients MGA, has expanded its excess of loss via the Acturis trading platform.
The product is designed for contractors with other business sectors in scope for the coming months. It can cover up to £5m across public liability and public/products liability.
The move is the third product Iprism has integrated into the Acturis platform following the MGA’s trades and professions and property owners products in the past year.
We’re pleased to offer our commercial broker partners access to our flexible excess of loss product via Acturis
Iprism kicked off 2025 signing a multi-year
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
MGA Ventis increases line size to £70m
MGA Ventis has announced that it has increased the line size it can underwrite.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Aspray’s Ian Anderson
As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Ian Anderson, business development manager at exhibitor Aspray, who explains how brokers can add more value for clients without adding to their workloads.
Ex-Das leadership duo return with new MGA Elevate Specialty
A pair of former Das bosses have launched a new consumer-focused full stack MGA.
Pen and Bridgehaven team up for solicitors’ PI capacity deal
Pen Underwriting has unveiled a new strategic partnership with hybrid fronter Bridgehaven Specialty UK to support its solicitors’ professional indemnity portfolio.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement – UK and Ireland – at exhibitor Beazley, who explains how it can work with brokers to help clients build their resilience in an uncertain environment.
Coles bullish over ‘sweet spots’ as MGA Uris targets £150m post MBO
MGA and outsourced insurance administration and underwriting services provider Uris Group is on track for £150m of premium in its first year as an independent business, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rokstone-owned Novus adds Collinson to warranty and affinity panel
Novus Underwriting, part of managing general agent Rokstone, has partnered with Collinson Insurance for its annually renewable warranty products.
Hiscox launches sexual molestation liability cover
Hiscox has launched sexual molestation liability cover and confirmed the appointment of Harriet Turner to its London Market business to lead the new product, expanding its existing range of casualty products.