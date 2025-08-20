Insurance Day for Dementia returns on 27 November

Insurance Day for Dementia will return on Thursday 27 November, as Insurance United Against Dementia calls on the whole industry to get involved.

In partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, IUAD listed there are many ways for the industry to participate: “Organising fundraising activities within the workplace, hosting a company takeover in a London tube station or pledging a corporate donation, for example.”

The Insurance Day for Dementia lunch and learn webinar series will also return, open to all those across the insurance industry looking to gain a wider insight into the dementia landscape, the progress being made, and hear personal