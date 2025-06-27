NFP moving from Applied to Acturis in UK

NFP is leaving Applied Systems for Acturis in the UK, managing director of commercial insurance at NFP Europe John Paul Allcock has revealed to Insurance Age.

NFP, bought by Aon last year, first moved into the UK broker market in 2016, snapping up Linkfield Corporate Solutions, and has gone on to strike over 10 deals.

The business uses Applied in the US. It moved NFP Commercial Solutions (formerly Linkfield), ER Shaw (purchased in 2020) and KGJ Insurance Services Group (purchased in 2021) onto Applied Epic in 2023 with the