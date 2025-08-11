Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Zing365’s James Read

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with James Read, CCO at exhibitor Zing365, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about Zing Total CPD, its new comprehensive learning and compliance solution.

Why should delegates come and visit your stand?

Because we will be launching Zing Total CPD, a comprehensive learning and compliance solution designed to empower individuals and businesses across the insurance industry. The Total CPD solution brings together cutting-edge technology, expert-led content and seamless delivery options to meet the evolving Continuing Professional Development needs of today’s insurance professionals.

At the heart of Zing Total CPD is a world-class LMS, tailored specifically for the insurance sector. This innovative portal offers access to our full insurance e-learning content library and our full calendar of live online webinars, while enabling seamless FCA CPD reporting to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. With white-label capability, businesses can personalise the platform to reflect their brand identity and offer a consistent, professional learning experience.

Zing Total CPD is designed to futureproof learning strategies in an industry where regulation, customer expectations and market conditions are constantly evolving. Whether you’re an individual looking to advance your career or an organisation aiming to streamline CPD and compliance, Zing365 provides a single, trusted solution.

There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace; what advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?

The softer market, and how brokers need to adapt to it, is one of the Hot Topics that we deliver as a Live Learning session webinar. A softer market requires brokers to be at the very top of their game, and managing client relationships is key to that.

Is AI all a load of hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?

AI has had a significant impact on us all, and at Zing365 we have embraced it from a learning and development angle. It is already shaping the way we deliver our training content, and our clients and learners are already seeing the benefits.

Outside of AI , what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?

The ability to deliver client-centric, value-added service in an increasingly complex risk environment.

With evolving risks such as climate change, cyber threats and geopolitical instability, clients will rely more heavily on brokers for tailored advice, innovative coverage solutions and expert risk management.

Brokers that invest in specialist knowledge training, build strong insurer relationships, and maintain regulatory compliance will stand out. Ultimately, trust, expertise and adaptability will be key to sustaining relevance and growth in a rapidly changing landscape.

Broker Expo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year; what were you doing when you were 20?

I was still at university studying agriculture. Who knew that would lead to a career in insurance.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?

As a digital training provider, our expectations for the UK broker market next year include continued consolidation, rising regulatory demands, and a sharper focus on digital skills and client service excellence. Brokers will need to upskill rapidly to stay competitive, particularly in areas like compliance, data literacy and customer engagement.

To ensure a positive 2026, we’re investing in adaptive learning technologies, expanding our CPD-accredited content library, and working closely with broker networks to tailor training that aligns with evolving market needs

