Profits, revenue and R&D spend all up at Acturis in 2024

Acturis grew revenue by 14.9% to a record £165.49m in 2024 as profits went up and research and development spend also rose in a year that private equity firm Astorg boosted its investment in the software house.

Some £118.7m of the revenue for the group, which now has eight offices in 13 countries, came from the UK.

Profit after tax in the year to 30 September jumped by nearly £7m to £29.94m.

Headcount also rose year-on-year, by 121 people to 1,178.

AI

Insurance Age previously revealed the rollout of Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify that delivers granular insights and appetite matching for brokers and insurers.

The latest results showed the technology specialist