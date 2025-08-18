 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz enhances QuoteSME platform with customer insight tool

alex ktenidis
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Allianz has upgraded its QuoteSME e-trading platform with the launch of a new tool called Smart Broker Brief alongside a number of enhancements.

The SBB tool aims to leverage Allianz insights to provide brokers with a deeper understanding of their customers, to help them have more confident and insightful conversations with clients, particularly around critical issues such as underinsurance.

At Allianz, we are constantly listening and acting upon broker feedback to make digital trading as easy as possible for our partners and clients.

By using more than 40 unique data points from internal and external sources, SBB seeks to reduce

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Technology

James Read
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Zing365’s James Read

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with James Read, CCO at exhibitor Zing365, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about Zing Total CPD, its new comprehensive learning and compliance solution.

data strategy for AI
Data – a ‘superpower’ in a business

Data was a “superpower” in a business, Mark McIlquham UK CEO of Acrisure told the audience at the Managing General Agents’ Association 2025 conference on 3 July, in a discussion where cross-selling was also to the fore.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: