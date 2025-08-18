Allianz enhances QuoteSME platform with customer insight tool

Allianz has upgraded its QuoteSME e-trading platform with the launch of a new tool called Smart Broker Brief alongside a number of enhancements.

The SBB tool aims to leverage Allianz insights to provide brokers with a deeper understanding of their customers, to help them have more confident and insightful conversations with clients, particularly around critical issues such as underinsurance.

At Allianz, we are constantly listening and acting upon broker feedback to make digital trading as easy as possible for our partners and clients.

By using more than 40 unique data points from internal and external sources, SBB seeks to reduce