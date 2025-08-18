Gallagher completes on AssuredPartners buy

Arthur J Gallagher has today announced it has closed the acquisition of AssuredPartners.

The £10.5bn deal was first announced in December 2024 before being subsequently delayed by a request from the US antitrust agency for additional information.

RelatedGallagher deal for AssuredPartners delayed by request for more information

Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher now expects to complete the acquisition of AssuredPartners in the second half of 2025, after it received a request from the US antitrust agency for additional information.

“I am extremely excited to welcome our new colleagues to