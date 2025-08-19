E-trade products to be first Intact launches in October – RSA’s Grosscurth

Tovah Grosscurth, commercial lines MD, has outlined plans for the first Intact-branded products to be e-trade ones launching in October and laid out how RSA is increasing speed and consistency to market.

The five overlapping RSA and NIG e-trade products to be rolled out are property owners, business combined, tradespeople, shop and office products.

Grosscurth, pictured, explained: “The e-trade products will be the first Intact-branded products that we will launch, and they will sit on the new system that will take us forward. It all happens in one, so October will be a big month for us.”

The insurer will move onto the Acturis platform, which was the NIG system, in October along with the e-trade