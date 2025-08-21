Meet the MGA: Sutton Specialist Risks
SSR managing director Gary Uren outlines how 36 years of data/knowledge, coupled with the backing of Acrisure and long-standing insurer capacity, means it is in good shape to almost double in size over the next five years.You were there at the beginning when SSR was launched in 1989. How has the business evolved over the last 36 years?
We began as a new start up wholesale business where we had nothing from day one, other than a phone and a small team with an entrepreneurial skill set operating under a limited binding authority.
Since then we have grown into an MGA business with wide underwriting authorities, deep control of the business we write and a hugely positive reputation. For the first few years we worked
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Hadron strikes five-year capacity deal with agricultural MGA
Rokstone’s specialist agricultural MGA iFarm Underwriting has extended its multi-year capacity commitment via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, adding long-term support from Hadron UK.
Insurance Day for Dementia returns on 27 November
Insurance Day for Dementia will return on Thursday 27 November, as Insurance United Against Dementia calls on the whole industry to get involved.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: HSB’s Terry Dyson
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Terry Dyson, managing director of the engineering insurance business at exhibitor HSB who explains how it aims to offer brokers compelling propositions to bridge cover gaps that their customers may have.
E-trade products to be first Intact launches in October – RSA’s Grosscurth
Tovah Grosscurth, commercial lines MD, has outlined plans for the first Intact-branded products to be e-trade ones launching in October and laid out how RSA is increasing speed and consistency to market.
NFP deal to turbocharge Bspoke’s growth – Smyth
Tim Smyth, Bspoke CEO, predicts accelerated growth for the collection of managing general agents following the NFP deal last week, as he explains there will not be a dependency and the broker will not be at the front of the queue.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Ageas’ Claire Green
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up Claire Green, director of distribution at exhibitor Ageas who explains why she is looking forward to engaging with brokers, swapping ideas and discovering where the insurer can help, as we collectively head into 2026.
People Moves: 11 – 15 August 2025
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
‘We have to keep earning the right to be number one in the market,’ says Aviva’s Storah
Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva has said it will continue to improve service levels, proposition and technology for brokers during the rest of the year, as he hailed the performance of growing premiums and profit in the first six months.