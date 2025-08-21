Meet the MGA: Sutton Specialist Risks

SSR managing director Gary Uren outlines how 36 years of data/knowledge, coupled with the backing of Acrisure and long-standing insurer capacity, means it is in good shape to almost double in size over the next five years.

You were there at the beginning when SSR was launched in 1989. How has the business evolved over the last 36 years?

We began as a new start up wholesale business where we had nothing from day one, other than a phone and a small team with an entrepreneurial skill set operating under a limited binding authority.

Since then we have grown into an MGA business with wide underwriting authorities, deep control of the business we write and a hugely positive reputation. For the first few years we worked