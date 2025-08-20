Top 100 broker recruits ex-Gallagher manager as commercial head

Specialist taxi and fleet broker Patons Insurance has recruited ex-Gallagher operations manager Steve Milner as its new head of commercial.

Milner, pictured, previously worked for Bollington and subsequently Bollington Wilson between 2007 and 2021, then staying on at Gallagher following its acquisition.

According to his LinkedIn profile before moving to Patons, Milner was “responsible for operations and sales for the motor trade, courier and taxi branch at Gallagher”, adding that it had “over 50 staff, exclusive schemes and [was] crowned fastest growing branch in 2023 for the whole of Gallagher UK Retail”.

Real difference

Milner said: