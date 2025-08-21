Blog: The impact of tariffs on the extended warranty market

Changing global trade conditions are reshaping repair economics. According to Ronan Conboy, founder and CEO of Carrow Insurance, brokers have a role to play in helping businesses adapt early to stay resilient and competitive.

As international tariffs evolve, many businesses are noticing a subtle but important shift: the cost and speed of repairs are changing. While extended warranties have long provided peace of mind for critical assets – electronics, gadgets, vehicles, operational equipment – new pressures on supply chains and pricing are starting to influence how effective those protections really are.

What’s emerging is not a crisis, but a new operating environment, one that rewards proactive planning and smarter