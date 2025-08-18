Ex-Aviva director takes over Bravo MD role
Bravo Networks has named Karen Jackman as managing director with effect from 1 September 2025, suceeding Phil Bayles who tool on the role on an interim basis in March.
Everywhen chief commercial officer Bayles took on the position after Scott Bennett moved to be branch director for Towergate in Manchester.
Jackman, pictured, will report to Bayles and work alongside MD of broker distribution Joe Conway, and Everywhen commercial director Mark Brannon.
Subject to regulatory approval, Jackman will step into role at Bravo from her current position as sales and distribution director for Geo Underwriting. She joined Everywhen’s UK commercial MGA in May 2023.
Previously
