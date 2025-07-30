Is the broking industry really falling behind on AI adoption and innovation?

Brokers call on software houses to step up as pressure to implement AI solutions grows, especially when it comes to cost and integration. Ida Axling investigates.

The UK insurance broking sector has been slow to implement AI compared to other industries, but experts have rejected the idea that this is down to a widespread resistance.

Recent research from Open GI showed that only 20% of brokers were working with AI. It also revealed a divide between larger national brokers and smaller regional and provincial brokers, with 45% of nationals saying they are utilising AI to some degree, compared with 9% of smaller firms.

Commenting on the divide, Ben Legg, chief