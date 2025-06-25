 Skip to main content
CDL grows revenue but profits slip below £10m in 2024

CDL has posted a third consecutive year of falling profits after tax, with the figure standing at £9.36m in 2024.

The result stood at £10.01m in 2023, having been as high as £11.19m in 2021 before the drops began.

Investment in R&D also slipped year-on-year from £11.4m in 2023 to £10.7m. However, headcount at the software house rose by 17 people to 591.

CDL said the R&D spend included cloud capabilities and its technology stack, driving the performance, resilience, security and scalability of its core systems.

“There was significant focus on artificial intelligence to ensure the preparedness of CDL’s

timestamp
Blog: Counting up the commercial longevity

Which is longer: the average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO or that of a commercial insurance leader? Emmanuel Kenning calculates the numbers and finds a surprisingly short job-title occupancy in the sector.

