CDL grows revenue but profits slip below £10m in 2024

CDL has posted a third consecutive year of falling profits after tax, with the figure standing at £9.36m in 2024.

The result stood at £10.01m in 2023, having been as high as £11.19m in 2021 before the drops began.

Investment in R&D also slipped year-on-year from £11.4m in 2023 to £10.7m. However, headcount at the software house rose by 17 people to 591.

CDL said the R&D spend included cloud capabilities and its technology stack, driving the performance, resilience, security and scalability of its core systems.

