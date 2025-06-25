CDL grows revenue but profits slip below £10m in 2024
CDL has posted a third consecutive year of falling profits after tax, with the figure standing at £9.36m in 2024.
The result stood at £10.01m in 2023, having been as high as £11.19m in 2021 before the drops began.
Investment in R&D also slipped year-on-year from £11.4m in 2023 to £10.7m. However, headcount at the software house rose by 17 people to 591.
CDL said the R&D spend included cloud capabilities and its technology stack, driving the performance, resilience, security and scalability of its core systems.
“There was significant focus on artificial intelligence to ensure the preparedness of CDL’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
UK motor insurers to break even this year and dip into red in 2026, says EY
EY has revised its forecast for the UK motor insurance market this year suggesting insurers will break even with a net combined ratio of 100%.
Ventis expands into Scotland
Commercial and residential real estate managing general agent Ventis has launched in Scotland, under the leadership of Karen Feeney.
Policy Expert grows pre-tax profit by more than £25m as motor moves into black for first time
Policy Expert increased its profits before tax to £30.1m in the last financial year, up significantly from £4.9m, as underlying Ebitda more than doubled to £55.3m.
Aviva GCS revamps real estate and construction, including mass timber
Aviva’s Global Corporate and Specialty business has launched a new and unified ‘Real Estate and Construction’ client practice, bringing together its construction, latent defects and real estate teams.
Blog: Counting up the commercial longevity
Which is longer: the average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO or that of a commercial insurance leader? Emmanuel Kenning calculates the numbers and finds a surprisingly short job-title occupancy in the sector.
Whistleblowing to FCA tops 1100 again in 2024/25
The Financial Conduct Authority received 1,131 whistleblowing reports in 2024/25, in line with the 1,124 the year before.
RAC partners with telematics insurtech on connected motor products
RAC Insurance has partnered with Ticker, a telematics insurance specialist, to licence and distribute a suite of connected motor insurance products aimed at consumers.
Alps adds Financial & Legal to GAP panel
Managing general agent Alps has added Financial & Legal to its panel for Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance.