AI insurance broker launches backed by Aviva

Meshed team 2025
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Meshed, an artificial intelligence insurance broker, has launched following a pre-seed funding round of £950,000, backed by Aviva via Founders Factory and venture capital funds Haatch, along with angels.

It has claimed to be the UK’s first AI-native insurance broker

The funding will accelerate the broker’s aim to rebuild the commercial insurance brokerage model from the ground up, leveraging AI to eliminate tedious manual processes.

According to Meshed it can reduce commissions so customers pay less through targeting the administrative cost centre.

Insurance is still too reliant on paperwork, underinsurance is far too common, and fees are often higher than they should be. d

It’s AI platform has

More on Insight

Sam Franks
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement – UK and Ireland – at exhibitor Beazley, who explains how it can work with brokers to help clients build their resilience in an uncertain environment.

Growth coins plants
PremFina leaders tackle growth, profitability and regulation changes

As PremFina restructures for “the next stage of the journey”, chief product and revenue officer Laura Sweetman and chief strategy officer Danielle Medhurst share how it will partner with brokers en route to reaching profitability by the end of June next year and £1.9bn in premium finance volume by 2027.

