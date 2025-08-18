AI insurance broker launches backed by Aviva

Meshed, an artificial intelligence insurance broker, has launched following a pre-seed funding round of £950,000, backed by Aviva via Founders Factory and venture capital funds Haatch, along with angels.

It has claimed to be the UK’s first AI-native insurance broker

The funding will accelerate the broker’s aim to rebuild the commercial insurance brokerage model from the ground up, leveraging AI to eliminate tedious manual processes.

According to Meshed it can reduce commissions so customers pay less through targeting the administrative cost centre.

Insurance is still too reliant on paperwork, underinsurance is far too common, and fees are often higher than they should be. d

It’s AI platform has