Clear expands Gallimore role as it appoints new chief people officer

Clear Group has appointed Barbara Duffy as group chief people and performance officer having expanded Victoria Gallimore’s role as group chief of staff.

Effective 8 September 2025, the broker added the moves “strengthened the group’s leadership capacity” and reinforced “its commitment to a high performance, people first culture”.

Duffy, pictured, joins Clear Group with more than two decades of leadership experience in human resources, transformation, and organisational strategy.

Experience

Most recently, she served as global chief people officer at IG Group, a fintech headquartered in the UK with offices on 5 continents, leading the people