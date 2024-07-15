Gallagher boss: Whether fronter or insurer, MGAs need ‘certainty of capacity’
In the head-to-head Fronting Insurers Vs Traditional Insurers session at the Managing General Agents Association conference last week, Martyn Glover, partner at Gallagher Re, stated MGAs need certainty of capacity.
He claimed it is not good business sense for an MGA to agree a binder or cover holder agreement and “immediately start worrying about the renewal the next year”.
Glover told the room: “If the insurer can give long-term capacity, that’s great. However, there have been situations with certain European (re)insurers where [senior managers] change fairly regularly.
“So you then worry that in two years time you will get out of bed and find that the management team has changed [and what does that means
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Academy turnover dipped in run-up to Blixt buy
Academy Insurance Services’ turnover and profitability fell in the run-up to being bought by private equity house Blixt, according to a filing at Companies House.
Verlingue maintains profits as turnover ticks up in 2023
Verlingue UK grew turnover by 8% in 2023 to £21.07m as post-tax profits remained stable.
Aureum Insurance Brokers launches in Milton Keynes
Aureum Insurance Brokers has launched as a trading name of Momentum, targeting property, construction, motor trade, manufacturing, IT & technology and professional services business.
PIB reveals costs of record 26 deals in 2023
PIB spent £331.9m on a record 26 deals in 2023 as the consolidator expanded in the UK and across Europe.
Aviva completes £249m Probitas buy
Aviva has completed the £249m purchase of Probitas after getting all the necessary approvals.
Interview: Nick Hobbs, Allianz Commercial
After the hardest but most energising 12 months of his career, Allianz Commercial’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs celebrates the insurer’s expanded appetite as he looks to bring even more quotes and solutions to brokers.
SRG bolsters equestrian expertise with Carriagehouse buy
Specialist Risk Group has bought the ongoing business of Carriagehouse.
Commercial Express launches new leisure and park home cover
Commercial Express has rolled out a revamped leisure and park home offering, promising brokers and leisure homeowners a wider range of cover options and greater flexibility.