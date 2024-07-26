Gallagher holds steady on organic growth in Q2

Gallagher achieved 7% organic revenue growth in its UK and Ireland retail division in the second quarter of 2024, up from 6% in Q1.

Michael Rea, CEO of UK & Ireland, noted new business “has been particularly strong” in 2024 and has continued into Q2. He highlighted trailing new business volumes rose 19%.

The longtime consolidator is yet to strike a UK deal this year.

Nick Harris joined Gallagher as CEO of its UK & Ireland retail division this month, moving across from Marsh.

In the past three months, Gallagher added 230 new colleagues across the business, building out its team in the UK and Ireland.

Rea, pictured, said: “Our