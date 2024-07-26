Insurance Age

Gallagher holds steady on organic growth in Q2

Michael Rea
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Gallagher achieved 7% organic revenue growth in its UK and Ireland retail division in the second quarter of 2024, up from 6% in Q1.

Michael Rea, CEO of UK & Ireland, noted new business “has been particularly strong” in 2024 and has continued into Q2. He highlighted trailing new business volumes rose 19%.

The longtime consolidator is yet to strike a UK deal this year.

Nick Harris joined Gallagher as CEO of its UK & Ireland retail division this month, moving across from Marsh.

In the past three months, Gallagher added 230 new colleagues across the business, building out its team in the UK and Ireland.

Rea, pictured, said: “Our

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: