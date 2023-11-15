What does it take to be a broker NED?

Broker non-executive directors need to have excellent communication skills, bucket loads of experience, and be mindful of conflicts of interest, experts tell Ida Axling.

Embarking on a portfolio career has sometimes been referred to as “jumping aboard the gravy train”, but people with first-hand experience have stated that there is a lot more to the non-executive director role than one might expect. So, what does it take to be successful?

All of the NEDs that Insurance Age spoke to agreed that being a non-executive director or chairman required a lot more time than what was outlined in the contract.

While you’re not an executive, you’ve got to know the people