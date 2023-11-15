What does it take to be a broker NED?
Broker non-executive directors need to have excellent communication skills, bucket loads of experience, and be mindful of conflicts of interest, experts tell Ida Axling.
Embarking on a portfolio career has sometimes been referred to as “jumping aboard the gravy train”, but people with first-hand experience have stated that there is a lot more to the non-executive director role than one might expect. So, what does it take to be successful?
All of the NEDs that Insurance Age spoke to agreed that being a non-executive director or chairman required a lot more time than what was outlined in the contract.
While you’re not an executive, you’ve got to know the people
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Management
Sedgwick names Neil Gibson as CEO in the UK
Neil Gibson has been appointed CEO of Sedgwick in the UK, stepping up from chief operating officer of the business’ operations in the UK, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and Asia.
NBJ rebrands as Verlingue London Markets and adds senior quartet to team
Verlingue has relaunched its Lloyd’s and London market arm after rebranding NBJ London Markets and announcing several senior hires.
Axa UK backs Labour Party pledge to appoint a Minister for Resilience
Axa has welcomed Labour’s commitment to appoint a Minister for Resilience if elected to Government at the next election.
Insurance Day for Dementia returns on 30 November
Individuals and firms across the insurance sector will unite in a collective effort on 30 November, to participate in the Insurance Day for Dementia to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.
Blog: Ensuring insurance broker business resilience in times of crisis
Taking a proactive approach to disaster preparedness can reduce stress and ensure that brokers recover quicker should adversity strike. Adam Tier, head of underwriting at Ansvar Insurance, outlines the steps intermediaries can take to improve their resilience.
Blog: Private equity investment - what’s in it for insurance brokers?
There are compelling reasons to consider private equity funding, both in good times and in the current testing climate. Claire Madden, managing partner at Connection Capital, outlines why brokers should ignore PE’s bad press to understand its benefits.
Jensten swoops for White Rose
Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Headline makers – October 2023
The hottest stories from 1 to 30 September.