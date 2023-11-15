Insurance Age

What does it take to be a broker NED?

Men and woman in boardroom
Broker non-executive directors need to have excellent communication skills, bucket loads of experience, and be mindful of conflicts of interest, experts tell Ida Axling.

Embarking on a portfolio career has sometimes been referred to as “jumping aboard the gravy train”, but people with first-hand experience have stated that there is a lot more to the non-executive director role than one might expect. So, what does it take to be successful?

All of the NEDs that Insurance Age spoke to agreed that being a non-executive director or chairman required a lot more time than what was outlined in the contract.

While you’re not an executive, you’ve got to know the people

Jensten swoops for White Rose

Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.

