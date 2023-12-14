Gallagher’s Michael Rea given expanded UK CEO role

Gallagher has promoted Michael Rea to CEO of UK broking and underwriting, subject to regulatory approval.

In his new role, Rea, pictured, will lead Gallagher’s 6,000-strong UK-based retail, specialty and underwriting operations.

He joined the firm in 2015 as chief operating officer of its international division and shortly after became CEO of Gallagher’s UK & Ireland retail division in 2016 which has grown to employ more than 4,000 people.

The CEOs of specialty, Jonathan Turner, and Pen Underwriting, Tom Downey, will report to Rea and form part of his UK leadership team.

Ian Kerton, CEO of Gallagher