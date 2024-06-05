Pen expands into Ireland with Wrightway Underwriting

Pen Underwriting has bought Republic of Ireland-based managing general agent Wrightway Underwriting establishing its first on-the-ground presence in the country.

Set up in 1999, Wrightway has a nationwide network of more than 200 broker partners with a 40-strong team generating over €40m (£34m) of gross written premium.

Based in Wexford, Wrightway specialises in motor and liability insurance for the transportation and haulage sector, both fleets and single vehicle trucks. It also underwrites light commercial vehicles, plant and machinery, non-standard household risks and private motor.

From our earliest conversations with Dave and the team, we knew