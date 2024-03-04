Former Marsh boss Nick Harris joins Gallagher as UK & Ireland retail CEO

Gallagher has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of its UK & Ireland retail division, moving across from Marsh.

Harris was CEO of Marsh’s Pacific division, leading operations and trading in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. He took up the role in 2019 when the business purchased JLT.

In September, Marsh McLennan announced Harris would become CEO of UK retail at Marsh. However in January it was revealed that Harris would be leaving the broker. Insurance Age under