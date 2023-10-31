Insurance Age

Commercial combined rate rises slow down in Q3, according to Acturis

Falling down stairs rate change
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

After almost two complete years, where each quarter saw a positive movement of at least 4.9%, growth in average commercial combined premiums dropped to 4.0% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the latest Acturis Commercial Lines Index.

The index tracks business lines each quarter, and measures the growth in premiums in comparison with the same quarter in the previous year.

Since late 2022, the percentage growth in average premium has begun to decrease from 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (5.4% in the first quarter of 2023, 5.0% in the second quarter of 2023) to 4.0% in Q3 2023.

//

Simon Collings, managing director of broking and placement at Gallagher, UK & Ireland Retail division, said: “There is a lot of competition in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: