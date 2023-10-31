Commercial combined rate rises slow down in Q3, according to Acturis

After almost two complete years, where each quarter saw a positive movement of at least 4.9%, growth in average commercial combined premiums dropped to 4.0% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the latest Acturis Commercial Lines Index.

The index tracks business lines each quarter, and measures the growth in premiums in comparison with the same quarter in the previous year.

Since late 2022, the percentage growth in average premium has begun to decrease from 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (5.4% in the first quarter of 2023, 5.0% in the second quarter of 2023) to 4.0% in Q3 2023.

Simon Collings, managing director of broking and placement at Gallagher, UK & Ireland Retail division, said: “There is a lot of competition in