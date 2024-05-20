Insurance Age

Biba 2024: Gallagher’s Peter Matthews upbeat on prospects for North West

Peter Matthews
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Gallagher’s area managing director for the North has hailed ongoing organic growth in the North West and improved insurer service as the broking giant eyes up more acquisitions.

Matthews, pictured, runs everything from the Midlands upwards, including Scotland and Northern Ireland with 18 offices and 750 colleagues in his remit. The offering places about £1bn of gross written premium for over 50,000 clients from SMEs to multi-national corporates.

“Last year we grew at 10% organic across the North,” Matthew told Insurance Age setting the goal for this year at high single digits.

Gallagher splits the North into four areas – Scotland and Northern Ireland, the North West, the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Arch goes live on Applied

Applied has confirmed that Arch Insurance has launched a specialist property owners insurance product on its commercial e-trading panel.

Biba 2024: FCA to take its time on transparency proposals

Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, has said the regulator was “overwhelmed” at the response and amount of feedback to its transparency proposals, and that it is going to “really take our time” when considering any possible next steps.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: