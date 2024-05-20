Biba 2024: Gallagher’s Peter Matthews upbeat on prospects for North West

Gallagher’s area managing director for the North has hailed ongoing organic growth in the North West and improved insurer service as the broking giant eyes up more acquisitions.

Matthews, pictured, runs everything from the Midlands upwards, including Scotland and Northern Ireland with 18 offices and 750 colleagues in his remit. The offering places about £1bn of gross written premium for over 50,000 clients from SMEs to multi-national corporates.

“Last year we grew at 10% organic across the North,” Matthew told Insurance Age setting the goal for this year at high single digits.

Gallagher splits the North into four areas – Scotland and Northern Ireland, the North West, the