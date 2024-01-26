Insurance Age

Gallagher hails 8% Q4 organic growth in retail

Michael Rea
Gallagher grew UK and Ireland retail business by 8% organically in the final quarter of 2023, while the specialty division achieved a 16% organic uplift, the broker has confirmed.

Michael Rea, CEO of UK broking and underwriting at Gallagher, hailed the “strong organic growth” in retail, which he assessed came despite the “economic headwinds facing many of our clients”.

He said: “During 2023, we continued our acquisition journey, adding four more firms to Gallagher and building on our specialisms in education, leisure and our expanding business in Ireland.”

Deals

Deals last year included leisure sector specialist Lifesure Group and Liverpool-based FE Protect, which

