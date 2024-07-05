MUM founder Charles Manchester to retire from Pen

Charles Manchester, founder of Manchester Underwriting Management, is retiring from the business this month, Insurance Age can reveal.

Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting bought MUM in 2021.

Established in 2010, it had grown to 50 staff, in five UK locations, at the time of the sale. It was generating more than £60m in gross written premium focusing on SME business and specialising in professional indemnity and management liability lines as well as casualty.

On 1 August 2023, Pen separated out its international & financial lines division, creating a standalone UK financial lines and specialist liability arm.

Chair

Manchester, picture